CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Rico Love Talks Music With A Message On The NJZ

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rico Love stopped by the No Judgment Zone back when we still had the old set, but for some reason the footage was lost. Until now.

We found this amazing interview with the rapper/singer prior to the release of his Turn The Lights On album.

Rico talks about being multi-faceted, the meaning behind some of his records, and the drama behind his hit single “Bitches Be Like.”

The TTLO singer was frustrated when French put out “Pop That” and the first thing Rick Ross said was “Pop that pussy…” but when Rico says, “Bitch, take care of the babies,” people came for him. Rico says people who are ignorant are always going to be critical.

Check out his episode of the NJZ above and cop his album, in stores now.

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Rico Love Talks Music With A Message On The NJZ was originally published on globalgrind.com

exclusive , No Judgment Zone , rico love

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close