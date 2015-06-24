Rico Love stopped by the No Judgment Zone back when we still had the old set, but for some reason the footage was lost. Until now.

We found this amazing interview with the rapper/singer prior to the release of his Turn The Lights On album.

Rico talks about being multi-faceted, the meaning behind some of his records, and the drama behind his hit single “Bitches Be Like.”

The TTLO singer was frustrated when French put out “Pop That” and the first thing Rick Ross said was “Pop that pussy…” but when Rico says, “Bitch, take care of the babies,” people came for him. Rico says people who are ignorant are always going to be critical.

Check out his episode of the NJZ above and cop his album, in stores now.

Rico Love Talks Music With A Message On The NJZ was originally published on globalgrind.com