Music
Kendrick Lamar Answers Some Crucial Questions In 60 Seconds

Kendrick Lamar is like an open book when it comes to his thoughts and opinions, and it’s amazing how much he lets us learn about him in just one minute.

Vevo kicked off their :60 With visual series, where some our favorite artists answer important questions their fans would want to know, and they recruited K. Dot for their first episode.

The TDE rapper was asked about many crucial topics, including his favorite thing about Taylor Swift, what song of Tupac‘s he would want t be on, and much more.

Watch Kendrick on :60 With in the video above to learn more about him.

Kendrick Lamar Answers Some Crucial Questions In 60 Seconds

