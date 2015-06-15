CLOSE
Meek Mill Advises YG To “Smarten Up” After Shooting

BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show

Meek Mill shared some advice with YG following a non-life-threatening shooting last week.

We’ve seen too many rappers killed at an early age, and as someone who has been very close to those who’ve passed, Meek Mill has always been vocal about stopping the violence. Just last week, YG was shot outside of a studio in L.A., and while he’s said to be recovering well, it was too close a call for Meek to stay silent.

“Let’s smarten up….. We know what come with it! Let’s Get this money!” he tweeted at YG, sending his prayers by way of emoji.

It’s still unclear why shots were fired at YG, but Meek’s suggestion to be a little more cautious could be good advice either way.

Meek has recorded tributes to both Lil Snupe and Chinx, two rappers murdered within the last couple of years.

Read his tweet below. Would you like to hear these two back in the studio together?

 

