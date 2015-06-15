Meek Mill Advises YG To “Smarten Up” After Shooting

1 reads Leave a comment
Meek Mill shared some advice with YG following a non-life-threatening shooting last week.
“Let’s smarten up….. We know what come with it! Let’s Get this money!” he tweeted at YG, sending his prayers by way of emoji.
It’s still unclear why shots were fired at YG, but Meek’s suggestion to be a little more cautious could be good advice either way.
Meek has recorded tributes to both Lil Snupe and Chinx, two rappers murdered within the last couple of years.
Read his tweet below. Would you like to hear these two back in the studio together?
