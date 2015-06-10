What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Chocolate City” Actors Dish On Male Stripping, Jaden Smith Lands Netflix Series, & More

Chocolate City hits theaters on June 10th, so ladies, prepare yourselves for some unforgettable eye candy.

Starring hunks like Robert Ri’chard, Tyson Beckford, DeRay Davis, and more, this film about a college student-turned-male-stripper is sure to feature tons of sexy moments that’ll heat your June right up.

Check out the Chocolate City actors talk all about it here.

We all know making the Fifty Shades of Grey movie wasn’t easy for the actors, but according to screenwriter Kelly Marcel, the process was a lot for her also, as she says it broke her heart.

While making an appearance on Bret Easton Ellis‘ podcast, she talked all about the rift between her and the film’s director, who she claimed was “handcuffed” by E.L. James’ vision. THR reports:

“I very much wanted to do something different with the screenplay, and when I spoke to the studio and the producers and made that quite clear, they were very enthusiastic about that and loved the things I wanted to do,” Marcel said on Bret Easton Ellis‘ podcast, as reported by Vulture. “When I delivered that script was when I realized that all of them saying, ‘Yeah, absolutely this is what we want!,’ and, ‘You can write anything you like and get crazy and artistic with it’ — that was utter, utter bullshit.” Marcel, who also wrote the 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks, explained that she and James differed on the direction the script should take. “[James] was like, ‘This isn’t what I want it to be, and I don’t think this is the film the fans are looking for,’” Marcel said. “In the end, I think we ended up with a draft that was a halfway compromise, but she had still been very brave about what she had let go.” Marcel confirmed that things were tense between James and director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is not returning for the sequel, with Marcel saying that it was “very difficult” for the director to be “handcuffed” by James’ vision. However, Marcel also pointed out that it was always clear James would have ultimate control over the Universal film.

Check out the rest of what Kelly Marcel had to say here.

Jurassic World hits theaters on Friday and according to reports, will make over $125 million during its debut weekend. THR dishes:

The dinosaurs are back, and they’re looking more bad-ass than ever. Jurassic World — opening 22 years after Steven Spielberg‘s first Jurassic Park stomped into theaters — is tracking to open to $125 million or higher in its three-day North American debut, one of the best showings in recent times. It begins rolling out Thursday night before landing in a total of 4,273 theaters on Friday, the widest release in Universal’s history. Overseas, the tentpole opens in 66 markets, including China. And it’s getting the widest-ever day-and-date release in Imax houses, or more than 800 locations. In North America, even a $100 million would be a rousing victory for Universal. And globally, it should open well north of $300 million.

Go grab your ticket!

Jaden Smith is on to the next big thing, and in his case, that’s a Netflix series.

The celebrity cool kid will be starring in a music drama that follows a bunch of South Bronx teens in the 1970s. Vulture reports:

After searching for unknown actors, Baz Luhrmann has cast the 16-year-old in his upcoming Netflix drama The Get Down. The music drama, set in 1970s New York City, follows a group of South Bronx teens. And Jaden will have a recurring role as one of them, Marcus “Dizzee” Kipling, a “psychedelically talented and enigmatic graffiti writer raised in the South Bronx.” In other words, Jaden will be playing himself — if Will and Jada were raising him in the ’70s.

This is going to be dope.

Anthony Mackie is officially off the market.

Back in December, the famed actor secretly married the longtime love of his life, Sheletta Chapital.

Just Jared dishes:

The 36-year-old actor and his love wed in a small ceremony at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “It was low-key and super-relaxed,” a source told Page Six. “They had a welcome dinner. We golfed and drank. They went on a honeymoon soon after.”

Anthony and Sheletta have two kids together and have reportedly known one another since they were seven years old. Mazel Tov!

