Kid Ink puts his love for animation and art into his newest video for “Hotel,” and it’s definitely spicing things up.
Recruiting his close artist friend Chris Brown, the guys bring some cartoons to life, as him, Ink, and his girl, all roll around Los Angeles for a night of fun.
The track is off of the Full Speed soundtrack, and is sure to help turn up any party scene this summer. The music video comes at the perfect time, as many comic books are hitting the big screen this season.
We’re glad to see Kid Ink setting the bar high for video creativity, so make sure you check it out above.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Kid Ink Feat. Chris Brown “Hotel” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com
