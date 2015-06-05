CLOSE
Music
Stream Manolo Rose’s “Concrete Rose” Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)

Manolo Rose

With the success of his breakout single “Run Ricky Run” and his contribution to Troy Ave’s “All About The Money,” Brooklyn rapper Manolo Rose releases his Concrete Rose mixtape.

The DJ Bobby Trend-hosted mixtape features guest appearances by Keith Ape, Vado, Rowdy Rebel, Telli, Dave East, and the late Chinx Drugz. The 14-track tape also features production by Fame School‘s in-house producer Slim, Problem, and Renegade.

Stream Manolo’s mixtape below.

