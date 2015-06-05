Stream Manolo Rose’s “Concrete Rose” Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)

With the success of his breakout single “Run Ricky Run” and his contribution to Troy Ave’s “All About The Money,” Brooklyn rapper Manolo Rose releases his Concrete Rose mixtape.

The DJ Bobby Trend-hosted mixtape features guest appearances by Keith Ape, Vado, Rowdy Rebel, Telli, Dave East, and the late Chinx Drugz. The 14-track tape also features production by Fame School‘s in-house producer Slim, Problem, and Renegade.

Stream Manolo’s mixtape below.

Russell Simmons, Nia Long, John Wall, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live Presented By Celsius 19 photos Launch gallery Russell Simmons, Nia Long, John Wall, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live Presented By Celsius 1. Bad Medina and a friend hang out at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius in L.A. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 1 of 19 2. Bad Medina at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 2 of 19 3. BJ The Chicago Kid Posing at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 3 of 19 4. Brandon Jennings hanging out with a few friends at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 4 of 19 5. Brandon Jennings throws up the peace sign with Miss Diddy at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 5 of 19 6. Daphne Wayans and Nia Long smile for the camera at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 6 of 19 7. Estelle at All Def Comedy Live presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 7 of 19 8. Estelle lookin' fierce at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 8 of 19 9. John Wall making an appearance at All Def Comedy Live presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 9 of 19 10. John Wall and Tony Rock pose at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 10 of 19 11. Kenny Burns and Rob Hill Sr. showed face at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 11 of 19 12. Merecedeh Allen and Joie Chavis posting up at All Def Comedy Live presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 12 of 19 13. Miss Diddy, Karen Civil, and Ming Lee all made an appearance too. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 13 of 19 14. Mona Scott-Young killin' it at All Def Comedy Live presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 14 of 19 15. Apparently Nia Long found the show funny. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 15 of 19 16. Nia Long posing with her husband at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 16 of 19 17. Solo shot of Russell Simons at All Def Comedy Live presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 17 of 19 18. Tony Rock, Miss Diddy, Rob Hill Sr. and Kenny Burns huddle for a group photo at the All Def Comedy Live event presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 18 of 19 19. Tony Rock, Rob Hill Sr., and Kenny Burns at the All Def Comedy Live presented by Celsius. Source:Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Russell Simmons, Nia Long, John Wall, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live Presented By Celsius Russell Simmons, Nia Long, John Wall, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live Presented By Celsius

Stream Manolo Rose’s “Concrete Rose” Mixtape (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com