Here’s The First Look At Caitlyn Jenner’s New Docu-Series, “I Am Cait”

Caitlyn Jenner is one beautiful dame – and lucky us, she’s here to stay.

After hiding within the Kardashian machine as Bruce for all these years, Caitlyn introduced her true self to us earlier this week via one bomb-ass, groundbreaking Vanity Fair spread. To top it off, she’s got a new docu-series titled I Am Cait and the show’s first promotional video is already circulating the ‘net.

As Cait braves the world, she talks about being the “new normal,” having nothing left to hide, and discovering the pressures of being a woman.

Jenner says she didn’t realize the “pressure women are under about their appearance” until recently, but got herself together and went out into the public. “We’re out into the world,” she says. “It’s so great out there.”

Cait continues:

“I’m just going to go live life. I’m going to go enjoy life. I have nothing left to hide. I am kind of a free person, a free soul,” she reveals. “[Up] to this point I would wear, you know, Bruce would wear, you know, sweatshirts with hoods on them so paparazzi can’t get pictures and all that kind of crap, and I didn’t want them to see if my fingernails were polished or, you know, on and on and on. It was just hell.”

Aside from her new promo video, behind-the-scenes footage from Caitlyn’s VF shoot has also been making its rounds.

In the footage, she lists actress Laverne Cox as a female pioneer in the transgender community, talks about never wanting to look like a man in a dress, and more.

“I was always worried, you never wanted to look like a guy in a dress. If you’re gonna do that, come out, you really have to look the part. You have to look very feminine. You have to be able to…your presentation is really important,” she added.

“We’ve had such a movement over the last 10 years in understanding of these issues. We’ve had the Internet developed, where you can actually see other people who are going through the same struggle you’re going through. You can communicate with them. You find out you’re not alone. There’s a lot of very intelligent women,” Caitlyn continued, naming some famous women including Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, and more.

E! will air the eight-part, one-hour docu-series on July 26th at 9 p.m. Will you be tuning in?

Dumb question, we know.

SOURCE: E! Online, Just Jared | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, E!

Here’s The First Look At Caitlyn Jenner’s New Docu-Series, “I Am Cait” was originally published on globalgrind.com

