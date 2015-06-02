Late Night News Recap: Mila Kunis’ Stalker Escapes Mental Facility, Janet Jackson Set To Release New Single & More!

Back in 2012, Mila Kunis experienced a pretty crazy scare when she discovered she had an intense stalker, who had followed her to the gym. Although he pled guilty and was sent to a mental facility to complete a 6-month in-patient rehab program, it turns out that he has recently escaped. There has been no determination yet as to how he made an “unauthorized departure” from the facility, and Mila has been informed he has escaped. [Gossip Cop]

Janet Jackson might be all settled down with her new married life, but she isn’t stopping her music career completely. The “Feedback” singer is reportedly going to release her first single in the next 30 days, as she told fans in a video message, “I promised you’d hear it from my lips, and now you will. This year, new music, new world tour, a new movement. I’ve been listening. Let’s keep the conversation going.” [Rap-Up]

Nick Jonas has been melting hearts across the globe with his smash hit “Jealous,” but he’s also able to melt more hearts by singing other people’s hits. The former Jonas Brothers member went on Capital FM, where he sang Ariana Grande‘s “Problem,” *NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye,” and even rapped Kanye West‘s “Gold Digger.” [Rap-Up]

Although the Wu-Tang reunion seemed a bit short-lived, the solo projects from the members are popping off faster than we could have ever imagined. While Raekwon and Ghostface are working on their material, Method Man has jut announced that he has his new album The Meth Lab coming out on August 21. [Miss Info]

