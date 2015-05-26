The What Season 2 Episode With Emerging Rapper Dej Loaf

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

So a partner of mine Detroit Charlie hit my line and told me about a rapper he was working with and a song that he felt would become a hit. I get that call, text or email all the time but on this one it was different. For Chuck to personally hit me up and give me the scoop I felt the need to check it out and see what was to this joint that he was speaking of. The song was “Try Me” by Dej Loaf. Of course, the rest is history.

After stars like Wiz Khalifa and Drake jumping on the bandwagon the song became a hit and landed Dej with a deal with Columbia Records. Her mix tape “Sell Sole” was has garnered over 100,000 downloads and you can catch Dej performing at a club or radio station branded event damn near every week.

In December, Dej made an appearance in Chicago and before hand stopped by Complex 2010 Studios to talk to The What about her sudden rise and what’s next. Things are definitely looking up for the young star. If it interview looks familiar, it was featured in Dej’s video “On My Own.”

Shouts to Mudwing Media on the production, Alexander King for the camera & Complex 2010 Studio for allowing us to film.

