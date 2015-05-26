CLOSE
TUD Exclusives
HomeTUD Exclusives

The What Season 2 Episode With Emerging Rapper Dej Loaf

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dej Loaf

Source: aniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images / Getty

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

So a partner of mine Detroit Charlie hit my line and told me about a rapper he was working with and a song that he felt would become a hit. I get that call, text or email all the time but on this one it was different. For Chuck to personally hit me up and give me the scoop I felt the need to check it out and see what was to this joint that he was speaking of. The song was “Try Me” by Dej Loaf. Of course, the rest is history.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:  

After stars like Wiz Khalifa and Drake jumping on the bandwagon the song became a hit and landed Dej with a deal with Columbia Records. Her mix tape “Sell Sole” was has garnered over 100,000 downloads and you can catch Dej performing at a club or radio station branded event damn near every week.

In December, Dej made an appearance in Chicago and before hand stopped by Complex 2010 Studios to talk to The What about her sudden rise and what’s next. Things are definitely looking up for the young star.  If it interview looks familiar, it was featured in Dej’s video “On My Own.”

Shouts to Mudwing Media on the production, Alexander King for the camera & Complex 2010 Studio for allowing us to film.

 

Related Stories:

[Video] Elijah Blake Ft. Dej Loaf “I Just Wanna”

Dej Loaf Featuring Lil Wayne ‘Me, U & Hennessy’

Eminem Drops Video for “Detroit vs. Everybody” with Royce da 5’9″, Big Sean, Dej Loaf, Trick Trick, and Danny Brown

 

Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 7

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lupita, Emma Stone, Prince Harry, & More

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lupita, Emma Stone, Prince Harry, & More

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lupita, Emma Stone, Prince Harry, & More

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lupita, Emma Stone, Prince Harry, & More

Dej Loaf , J.R. Bang

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 9 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 14 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 15 hours ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 15 hours ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 16 hours ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 16 hours ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 18 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close