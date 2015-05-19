CLOSE
Music
Stream Rico Love’s ‘Turn The Lights On’ Album (NEW MUSIC)

Rico Love

Rico Love has helped build the spotlight for many of our favorite artists over the years, as he has writing and production credits on so many hits, but now he’s stepping into it solo.

The multi-talented singer/songwriter has been preparing for the release of his solo album Turn The Lights On, and the moment has finally come for fans to get a taste.

Spotify partnered with Rico and his camp to let users stream the album on the app, and now fans can hear the full project, including his leading smash single “Somebody Else.”

Stream ‘Turn The Lights On’ below, and be sure to add it to your playlist by purchasing it on iTunes.

Stream Rico Love's 'Turn The Lights On' Album (NEW MUSIC)

photos
