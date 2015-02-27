Mo’Nique Was Offered The Role Of Cookie On Empire First?!

Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique has been hitting the TV interview circuit to tell people she has not been blackballed. In a interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winning actress said she was told by “Empire” creator Lee Daniels that told her that she was not being looked at by Film executives that she was hard to work with.

Now Mo’Nique is telling the tabloid television show Inside Edition that she was offered the role of “Cookie” played by Taraji P. Henson. Check out the video.

Daniels said in a interview that he originally wanted New Jack City star Wesley Snipes to play the role of Lucious Lyon, played by Oscar nominee Terrance Howard. Could you image Wesley and Mo’Nique playing Cookie and Lucious?

Nah.

