Wait! Terrence Howard Wasn’t The First Choice For Empire? Find Out Who!

The new Fox Television series “Empire” has gotten off to a amazing start, being renewed for a second season after only two episodes. The show has given Fox its highest rating for a new series in years! During the 2015 Winter Television Critics Press Tour, Director and Executive Producer Lee Daniels admitted he had someone else in mind for the role of record executive “Lucious Lyon” (played by Oscar nominated actor Terrence Howard).

Wait a minute! “New Jack City” Wesley Snipes? Empire could have been a great platform for a potential comeback for Snipes who was released from a federal prison April 2013.

Why wasn’t the actor chosen? Taraji P. Henson (who plays the leading lady “Cookie”) wanted her Hustle and Flow co-host. Daniels told the press tour Henson said “I really want to do this role with Terrence Howard.” Henson added, “I was like, ‘Lee, this is an incredible project. I think Cookie is amazing. I would love to play her. If you can get Terrence, I’m all about it. If not, good luck with the project!’”

I can’t help but to wonder who would have make a better Lucious, Wesley Snipes or Terrence Howard? Who you going with?

Wesley?

Or Terrence?

