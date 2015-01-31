CLOSE
Sports
Is Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao Finally Set?

According to TMZ the most anticipated boxing fight in history is now set. Sources tell the website that Floyd Mayweather has agreed to fight Manny Pacquiao and to expect an announcement in the coming days. I don’t know if it’s true or not but if so…

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather Says Manny Pacquiao Is Lying About May 2nd Fight?

It’s about damn time. The story is still developing so stay tuned cause someone may changed their mind (if it’s true).

Source: TMZ.Com

