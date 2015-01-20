Floyd Mayweather Says Manny Pacquiao Is Lying About May 2nd Fight?

Floyd Mayweather spoke to DJ Whoo Kid about the possible May 2nd mega-fight with Manny Pacquiao. While Floyd admits the two camps are negotiating but the champ says no one has agreed to the fight. Mayweather also speaks on Ray J, music and more.
Will the fight happen? Check out the interview below.
