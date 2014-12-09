50 Cent is extending an olive branch to his former pal Floyd Mayweather in the wake of his close friend’s tragic death. Mayweather’s friend, Earl Hayes and his wife, “Hit The Floor’s“ Stephanie Moseley, were ofound dead in their Los Angeles apartment in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.
MUST SEE: Floyd Mayweather May Have Witnessed Murder-Suicide On FaceTime
Once news of the tragic event started to spread, 50 cent expressed his condolences on Instagram and offered some kind words to Mayweather. According to the G-Unit honcho:
We can fall out and fight or what ever, but I don’t want to see you go out like that. #SMSAUDIO #POWER #FRIGOFollowing
According to TMZ, Hayes, who was signed to Mayweather’s record label, allegedly shot his wife after he accused Moseley of cheating, while Mayweather allegedly was on FaceTime while the incident occurred. Hayes contacted Mayweather fuming over claims Moseley was unfaithful to him and he was going to kill her. Sources claim Mayweather tried to calm his friend down and talk him out of making a rash decision but was unsuccessful.
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
#AliveWhileBlack Response To #CrimingWhileWhite Reveals The Everyday Struggles Of Being Black
NFL Week 14: Highlights & Big Hits
Cassidy And Dizaster Fulfill Their Battle, Daylyt Breaks It Down [EXCLUSIVE]
50 Cent Reaches Out To Floyd Mayweather Over Earl Hayes’ Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com