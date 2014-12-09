50 Cent Reaches Out To Floyd Mayweather Over Earl Hayes’ Death

50 Cent is extending an olive branch to his former pal Floyd Mayweather in the wake of his close friend’s tragic death. Mayweather’s friend, Earl Hayes and his wife, “Hit The Floor’s“ Stephanie Moseley, were ofound dead in their Los Angeles apartment in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Once news of the tragic event started to spread, 50 cent expressed his condolences on Instagram and offered some kind words to Mayweather. According to the G-Unit honcho:

Following We can fall out and fight or what ever, but I don’t want to see you go out like that. #SMSAUDIO #POWER #FRIGO

