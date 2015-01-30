CLOSE
Videos
Home

‘Emipire’ Dominates Wednesday Night Ratings, Beats Out ‘American Idol’

0 reads
Leave a comment

empire tv show

Fox’s Empire just keeps growing. The Lee Daniels drama just beat American Idol in their Wednesday night ratings for the first time, bringing in a total of 11.3 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Only four episodes have aired so far, and each one has gained the network thousands of new viewers.

MUST SEE: 9 Facts About Taraji P. Henson Most ‘Empire’ Fans Don’t Know

And thanks to services like Hulu, Video on Demand, and DVR, the show is getting more views to the earlier episodes. Because of that, the premiere is at 20.4 million viewers.

After the second episode, Empire has already been renewed for a second season. Fox specifically targeted Real Housewives and Love and Hip Hop viewers by heavy advertising on Bravo and VH1, and the work has paid off.

“Our goal was to make this show an event for a core group of people and make it really tantalizing for a really broad group of people,” says Fox Television Group COO Joe Earley. “It’s broad and niche at the same time.”

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rev Run And Tyrese Want To Give You Relationship Advice You Didn’t Ask For In Talk Show

25 Black Cast Members Who Made ‘The Real World’ Worth Watching

‘How To Get Away With Murder’: Lies, Lies, and More Lies

‘Emipire’ Dominates Wednesday Night Ratings, Beats Out ‘American Idol’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Black Actors , Empire , Fox , Taraji P Henson , terrence howard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close