Fox’s Empire just keeps growing. The Lee Daniels drama just beat American Idol in their Wednesday night ratings for the first time, bringing in a total of 11.3 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Only four episodes have aired so far, and each one has gained the network thousands of new viewers.

MUST SEE: 9 Facts About Taraji P. Henson Most ‘Empire’ Fans Don’t Know

And thanks to services like Hulu, Video on Demand, and DVR, the show is getting more views to the earlier episodes. Because of that, the premiere is at 20.4 million viewers.

After the second episode, Empire has already been renewed for a second season. Fox specifically targeted Real Housewives and Love and Hip Hop viewers by heavy advertising on Bravo and VH1, and the work has paid off.

“Our goal was to make this show an event for a core group of people and make it really tantalizing for a really broad group of people,” says Fox Television Group COO Joe Earley. “It’s broad and niche at the same time.”

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rev Run And Tyrese Want To Give You Relationship Advice You Didn’t Ask For In Talk Show

25 Black Cast Members Who Made ‘The Real World’ Worth Watching

‘How To Get Away With Murder’: Lies, Lies, and More Lies

‘Emipire’ Dominates Wednesday Night Ratings, Beats Out ‘American Idol’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: