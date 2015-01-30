[Video] Marshawn Lynch Not Be The Biggest Talker But He Knows Mortal Kombat

Seattle Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch hasn’t talked to a lot of media during the week of the big game but he did take time out to play the newest edition of Mortal Kombat on the Conan O’Brien Show. Lynch took on New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski in Mortal Kombat X, demonstrated his “Touchdown Move” and talk… A Lot!

