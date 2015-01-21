CLOSE
President Obama
President Obama Throws Shade At Republicans At the State Of The Union

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

During tonight’s State of the Union address, President Barack Obama spoke on the improved economy, fair wages for women, the right to vote and more. However, the words that may be the most memorable may very well be his dig at republicans who clapped when he stated during his speech “I have no more campaign’s to run.” Well republicans wasn’t ready for his response.

 

 

In the words of Smokey and Craig:

 

