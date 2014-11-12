CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Kim Kardashian Covers Paper Mag Virtually Naked [PHOTOS]

31 reads
Leave a comment

 

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to garnering attention. Whether she’s making a public appearance at the latest fashion event, or simply taking her daughter for a casual stroll, she manages to crash the web by simply just being who she is — a very attractive woman!

 

So Paper Mag came up with this silly idea to place Kim on their Winter 2014 cover as part of their ‘Break the Internet’ campaign…oh, and she’s naked too! That’s right, Mrs. West is nude on the web again. You may recall her spread in Playboy Magazine  in 2007, which came just months after her sex tape with Ray J hit the internet. But honestly, there probably isn’t one person in the country that would complain about seeing her in all her splendor, once again.

 

Legendary photographer Jean-Paul Goude wanted to re-create this famous “champagne incident” and Kim K. was the perfect candidate. The issue drops Thursday, November 13, but you can get your sneak peek below.

 

Kim K - Paper Mag

Kim K - Paper Mag 2

God is amazing, isn’t he? Kanye West is definitely standing in the mirror like…

Kanye Gif

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Kim Kardashian Covers Paper Mag Virtually Naked [PHOTOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kim Kardashian , Paper Mag , Paper Magazine

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close