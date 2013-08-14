Sientelo: Joell Ortiz Goes “Outta Control”

Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar set the Internet on fire when he claimed to be the “King of New York.” Brooklyn rapper Joell Ortiz took exception to this claim, and became the first rapper to respond to Kendrick’s bold claims with “Outta Control.”

With Funkmaster Flex dropping bombs, Joell went bar-for-bar against Kendrick, claiming that there would be no way he could claim the title of “King of New York.” And we think he did quite well!

