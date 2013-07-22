CLOSE
Baby No. 3 For Kobe and Vanessa?

Kobe Bryant posted a picture on Instagram suggesting his wife Vanessa is pregnant or they are working on baby number 3!

While in Paris,  Bryant posted and added this caption to the picture:

“IO non sono IO. Senza di TE #Iloveyou #parisnights =3rd bimbo ? I love you my Baby!

For you Americans that don’t speak French, the phrase translates to:

“I am not myself. Without you.”

The important part about the post was the “=3rd bimbo”

Apparently Paris is the new place to get knocked up… Beyoncé and Jay Z claimed Blue Ivy was conceived in Paris.

It is not confirmed whether or not the couple is expecting a little one or working on it; the world will be watching for that baby bump and we will continue to update you on the Bryant family, here at the Beat.

