Selena Gomez Won’t Be Sharing Much About Her Private Life

If there’s one thing that Selena Gomez learned from dating Justin Bieber, it’s to keep her private life PRIVATE!

According to Fox News Latino, one thing Gomez won’t be doing in the future is being so open about her love life. “I can’t be afraid to live my life,” she said.

“I had my first ‘boyfriend,’ which wasn’t really a boyfriend, at 14, 15. You’re young and you don’t know how to be. You don’t think: ‘Now I have a boyfriend – let’s keep it super-private and low key,’ because that’s not what you’re thinking about.”

