CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Selena Gomez Won’t Be Sharing Much About Her Private Life

0 reads
Leave a comment

If there’s one thing that Selena Gomez learned from dating Justin Bieber, it’s to keep her private life PRIVATE!

According to Fox News Latino, one thing Gomez won’t be doing in the future is being so open about her love life. “I can’t be afraid to live my life,” she said.

“I had my first ‘boyfriend,’ which wasn’t really a boyfriend, at 14, 15. You’re young and you don’t know how to be. You don’t think: ‘Now I have a boyfriend – let’s keep it super-private and low key,’ because that’s not what you’re thinking about.”

Keep Up With Zona De Sabor On Facebook

Do you agree with Selena? Tell us at @ZonaDeSabor!

MUST READ: Selena Gomez Sampled A Voicemail From Justin Bieber In Her New Song

MUST READ: In “If These Two Don’t Stop” News: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Together Again!

Selena Gomez Won’t Be Sharing Much About Her Private Life was originally published on ZonaDeSabor.com

selena gomes rumor , Selena Gomez , selena gomez dating , selena gomez gossip , selena gomez love life , selena gomez news , selena gomez rumors , who is selena gomez dating

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 11 hours ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 4 days ago
07.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close