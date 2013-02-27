3 YouTube Singing Sensations You Should Know

It’s not uncommon to hear people complain about the lack of “good music” these days. Not that all modern music is bad, but much of it seems to have lost diversity, emotional appeal and there has been an obvious decline in the standard for vocal ability. Airwaves stream pop hit after pop hit, often accentuated with a hot beat but no real lyrical content.

Must Read: Kelly Rowland Channels Her Inner Pin-Up Girl For ‘Kisses Down Low’ Video [BTS Footage]

If you’re a child of the new millennium, chances are you think today’s tunes are the best thing since “Shrek.” If you’re an 80s or early 90s baby, however, you probably find yourself jamming to the new hits in the club, but still longing for those tunes you grew up listening to with perfect melodies, meaningful lyrics and vocal skill that’s just as grand live as it is on the radio. It’s a good thing many new artists are allowing their artistry to shine as bright as it used to back in those days.

#TeamBeautiful has got your back! Here are a few songstresses you should load onto your iPod. With obvious R&B and Gospel influences, mixed with just enough modern day commercial flair, these three voices are sure to fill that void and bring a balance to your favorite modern day mainstream numbers!

Tori Kelly

As if her California smile isn’t enough, Tori Kelly’s voice is the perfect blend of subtlety and power. She knows exactly when to belt out and when to simmer. You’re sure to love this singer/songwriter/producer/musician. I went to one of her live shows at Webster Hall in NYC and I was amazed, but not surprised, at the mixed crowd she managed to gather simply from homemade YouTube videos of her singing and playing guitar in front of a webcam. Listen to her cover of Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin ‘Bout You” ft. the talented beat boxing Angie Girl. Download Kelly’s EP Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly on iTunes! Chick can really blow! Check out her site for more and follow her on Twitter @ToriKelly!

Jade Novah

Jade Novah brings new definition to the flattering term songbird. Effortless and flawless, her tone is soft and pure, and her perfectly controlled runs give you chills. Listen here as she sings Rihanna’s “Stay” and one of my fave’s, Adele’s “Someone Like You.” If you still need convincing, just peep some of her raw and unedited videos on her YouTube Channel. Novah’s mixtape Shades of Jade is free to download. Check out more on Jadenovah.com. Follow her on Twitter @JadeNovah!

Toya

I accidentally stumbled upon a group called Purple Reign one late night in grad school as I was YouTubing. I was excited to hear the lady trio break out into perfect harmony and put their original spin on Destiny’s Child “Say my Name.” Eventually, though, Purple Reign seemingly vanished and only one member remained. Not exactly sure what happened, but the lead singer Toya started putting out her own solo videos. I loved her voice just the same and found myself jamming to her covers. Here, Toya renders her rendition of Weezy’s How to Love. Toya is still under Darkchild and has lent her penmanship to the likes of Diddy Dirty Money, Ray J and Shontelle. Hopefully, she’ll soon put out a project of her own. Follow her @TheNameIsToya!

Are you a YouTube addict too? Who are your favorite YouTube stars and starlets? Share with your beauties!

Let’s keep in touch! Follow me on Twitter, @VerityReign.

Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment!— Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 03, 2012

More On Music:

Kelly Rowland Channels Her Inner Pin-Up Girl For ‘Kisses Down Low’ Video [BTS Footage]

Sir Elton John Deems Emeli Sande The Next Big Thing

Check Out This Awesome Gallery!

3 YouTube Singing Sensations You Should Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com