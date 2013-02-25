CLOSE
Out Of Line: ‘The Onion’ Calls Child Actor Quvenzhané Wallis A ‘C*nt’ On Twitter

Known for their risque satire, popular website ‘The Onion’ pushed the envelope too far Oscar Night by calling 9-year-old Oscar nominee, Quvenzhané Wallis, a “c*nt” on Twitter.

Nominated for her break-out role in “Beast of the Southern Wild,’ the future A-Lister, recently tapped to revive the role of  ‘Annie,’ continues to woo hearts all over Tinsel Town. Apparently forgetting what satire means, When ‘The Onion’ attacked Wallis on Twitter, there was nothing humorous or vaguely intelligent about it.

Twitter instantly exploded:

The tweet has been deleted, but outraged Twitter users have taken screenshots of their feed at the time of the comment.

Of course, we all know what the Onion was going for, but they failed miserably and this is not going away.

Our Black girls deserve to cherished, respected and protected just as much as their White counterparts. Before it’s all said and done, ‘The Onion’ will understand this is not a game.

