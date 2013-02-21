CLOSE
Illuminati Songs: 33 Lyrics About The Secret Society

Whether they’re seriously concerned about the New World Order or just looking for a word to rhyme with “Bugatti,” rappers can’t get enough of The Illuminati. While there are countless songs referencing the NWO, selling one’s soul and Free Masonry, here are 33 actual mentions of the secret society in rap songs.

Prodigy of Mobb Deep, “I Shot Ya” Remix

“Illuminati on my mind soul and my body/ secret society trying’ to keep they eye on me…”

Rick Ross (Ft. Diddy) – Holy Ghost

They say I’m gettin’ money, must be illuminati /Talking to the Holy Ghost, in my Bugatti

Black Milk (Ft. Danny Brown) – “Wake Up”

You illuminati, n*gga I’m Jason and I stand Adjacent, dawg no replacement

Capital STEEZ – “Free the Robots”

A dream   Illuminati tryin’ to read my mind with a eagle eye  /And the haze got me thinkin’, why

Meek Mill (Ft. Chic Raw) – “Fender up”

Illuminati wanted my mind, soul, and body

They ask me would I trade it for all for a Maseretti

Meek Mill- “Intro Dreamchasers”

I’m getting money, must be Illuminati

They think I signed up cause I just bought a new Ferrari

Jay Electronica – “The Announcement”

Hieroglyphics in the shrines for the mummies/ We not illuminati but our eye is on the money

Rapsody – “Kind Of Love”

Triangles we throw like the Roc’

Kill speculation, Illuminati, I’m not

photos
