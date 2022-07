How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I’ve been in radio since 2017.

What are three of your hobbies?

I LOVE making clothes, dancing (usually in the mirror), and learning new things.

Where is your hometown?

Mesquite, TX.

What makes your personality unique?

Creativity can make any situation better, I keep my creative lens on life as much as I can!

If you attended college, where did you attend?

Texas Woman’s University.