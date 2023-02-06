Watch Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More Perform ‘God Did’ at 65th Grammy Awards

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The stars were out in LA’s Crypto.com Arena for last night’sand they weren’t just there to sit back and enjoy the show.

Music’s biggest celebration included record-breaking moments and legendary performances. To end the festivities, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and DJ Khaled set the internet on fire with an emotionally charged, live rendition of God Did, the lead single off Khaled’s latest album with the same name.

Jay-Z, now tied with his wife Beyoncé as the most Grammy-nominated artist ever (88), is still tied with Kanye West as having the most Grammy wins for a rapper (24) after not adding to his total. God Did was nominated for three awards – Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance – but went 0-3. Kendrick Lamar’s Heartbreak 5 took home Best Rap Song Best Rap Performance, while Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That won Song of the Year.

While a bunch of folks online marveled at the length of Jay-Z’s verse, others simply gave him his flowers for being one of rap’s brightest starts for multiple decades in a row.

Check out the epic performance below and keep scrolling to see some of Twitter’s reactions to the legendary night!

