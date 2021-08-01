HomeLocal DFW News

Top 10 Moments of BIG3 In The Triple D

Posted August 1, 2021

Check out all of our favorite moments you may have missed at game 4 of the BIG3 weekend in Dallas, Texas. Ice Cube and the BIG3 had the whole city lit watching action-packed 3 on 3 basketball at the American Airlines Center!  See photos and recap video below.

1. Big3 In Dallas

Big3 In Dallas Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

ICE Cube BIG3 Game 4 weekend in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines.

2. Big3 In Dallas

Big3 In Dallas Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Game 4 of BIG3 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines. 

3. Big3 In Dallas

Big3 In Dallas Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 weekend in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines dallas,big3

4. Big3 Weekend in Dallas

Big3 Weekend in Dallas Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam

Big3 weekend hosted by Ice Cube in Dallas, Texas. 

5. Big3 In Dallas

Big3 In Dallas Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

DJ Don Perryon at BIG3 Game 4 weekend in Dallas dallas,big3

6. Big3 Weekend in Dallas

Big3 Weekend in Dallas Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam

Big3 weekend hosted by Ice Cube in Dallas, Texas. 

7. Big3 Weekend in Dallas

Big3 Weekend in Dallas Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam

Charles Oakley coaching at Big3 weekend hosted by Ice Cube in Dallas, Texas. 

8. Big3 In Dallas

Big3 In Dallas Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Nancy Lieberman coaching at game 4 of BIG3 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines. 

9. Big3 Weekend in Dallas

Big3 Weekend in Dallas Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam

Corey Burner at Big3 weekend hosted by Ice Cube in Dallas, Texas.

10. Big3 Weekend in Dallas

Big3 Weekend in Dallas Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam

Big3 weekend hosted by Ice Cube in Dallas,Texas. dallas,big3

