The Nineteen: Meet Swan of Swan 7 Productions

THE NINETEEN:
Today we’d like to introduce you to Swan 7 Productions CEO, Shawanna Lee, (affectionately known as “Swan”.) She coordinates and manages premier events in the Dallas, Ft. Worth metroplex and across the country. Swan along with her dynamic team have a keen interest for creating epic experiences, bringing extraordinary and sophisticated vibes to each unique occasion.
The Swan 7 team has you covered for any production needs delivering supreme customer service . With over a decade in event planning and corporate world, Swan has mastered the fine art of bringing the same luxury quality to each client with her special touch.
Swan 7 productions is the ultimate “go to” production company to elevate your brand and next event! She is the brains behind so many noteworthy events happening in the DFW, crafting unforgettable experiences that will leave any audience wanting more.
Check out Swan 7 Productions astonishing work below.
Follow Swan 7 productions on Instagram @swan7ent @swan724 and visit her website www.swan7productions.com
1. Toast for Charity “Giving From the Sole Charity Sneaker Ball”
“Giving From The Sole Charity Sneaker Ball” is a premier event hosted by @toastforcharity , a non-profit organization created by concerned millennials who were compelled to affect change within their community. Their vision is to illuminate the path to lifelong success for kids of color in southern Dallas, TX. For this event, they partnered with Footlocker of Dallas, Swan 7 Productions and Makers Mark to to raise money and give from the soul. This is a highly anticipated event encourages the donation of sneakers from influencers, change-makers, and tastemakers of the city.
2. Elevated Event Experience
Elevated Event Experience is a conference and gala that takes your event planning, production and floral design skills to the next level with industry secrets from award winning designers and planners! This is by far the industry’s most exclusive creative workshop designed for planners and floral designers at all levels based in Dallas! Hosted by @nicolesmedleyevents, @touch_of_jewel, and @swan724 .These three renowned DFW event creators walk you through all you need to know about event planning and floral design that will “WOW” your guests!
3. Cosign Magazine “Cosign Awards”
Hosted by Cosign Magazine, a media network for entrepreneurs & creators. They produce interviews, podcasts, community events, & experiences in DFW and beyond. The annual Cosign Awards is best described as one night honoring entrepreneurs, creators, influencers, & executives excelling in their perspective fields, celebrating excellence and community. Swan was the brains behind the production and event planning of this amazing event.
4. Wedding Event Planning
Swan also specializes in wedding event planning & design. Take a look at her breathtaking work she does for weddings and special occasions.