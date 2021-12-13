Stuff The Bus 2021[Photos+ Videos]

97.9 The Beat hit the streets of DFW for the 3rd Annual Stuff The Bus Drive!

Radio One Dallas joined forces with Headstart of Greater Dallas for another year in a row to bless the community at various Fiesta Grocery Store locations across Dallas, Ft. Worth. This annual holiday initiative seeks to provide less fortunate families with food, non-perishable items, and toys during the holiday season.

At Radio One Dallas we not only put you on the hottest music and turn up; but also pride ourselves in reaching back to our community! From December 1, 2021 -December 11, 2021, over 52 baskets were collected by our wonderful staff and our friends at Headstart of Greater Dallas. See recap photos below!