HomePhotos

Stuff The Bus 2021[Photos+ Videos]

97.9 The Beat hit the streets of DFW for the 3rd Annual Stuff The Bus Drive!

Radio One Dallas joined forces with Headstart of Greater Dallas for another year in a row to bless the community at various Fiesta Grocery Store locations across Dallas, Ft. Worth. This annual holiday initiative seeks to provide less fortunate families with food, non-perishable items, and toys during the holiday season.

At Radio One Dallas we not only put you on the hottest music and turn up; but also pride ourselves in reaching back to our community! From December 1, 2021 -December 11, 2021, over 52 baskets were collected by our wonderful staff and our friends at Headstart of Greater Dallas. See recap photos below!

1. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Online Editor- Reagan Elam

97.9 The Beat Spaceboifresh and Fiesta Grocery Store Employee.

2. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Online Editor- Reagan Elam

Our little helper at Stuff The Bus Donation Drive.

3. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Ryan White- Promotions Assistant

Jazzi Black and Nikki Nicole The Promo Assistant

4. Stuff The Bus 2021

Jazzi Black at Stuff The Bus 2021 in Lancaster, Tx.

5. Stuff The Bus 2021

Jazzi Black surprising customers at 1450 West Pleasant Run Rd. Lancaster, TX Fiesta Grocery Store intercom.

6. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Online Editor- Reagan Elam

Stuff The Bus 2021 donations.

7. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

NTR Director, Martina Anderson with a basket full of donations.

8. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Ryan White- Promotions Assistant

97.9 The Beat Stuff The Bus!

9. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Ryan White- Promotions Assistant

Spaceboi Fresh, Martiea Anderson, Veda Loca, and listeners at Fiesta Grocery Store.

10. Stuff The Bus 2021

JazzeRadioChica and Little Maddison at Stuff The Bus.

11. Stuff The Bus

HollywoodZay and Special guest Flexnfab at Stuff The Bus

12. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Ryan White- Promotions Assistant

Promotions Assistant, Richboy Ry, Head Start of Greater Dallas and a listener at Stuff The Bus.

13. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Ryan White- Promotions Assistant

Stuff The Bus 2021 at Fiesta Grocery Store.

14. Stuff The Bus

JazzeRadioChica and Queen Indy Bee collect 10 basket full of Stuff The Bus donation items.

15. Stuff The Bus 2021

KikiJ at Stuff The Bus!

16. SpaceBoiFresh

SpaceBoiFresh Crash Landing at a Fiesta Store Location for Stuff The Bus 2021.

17. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Online Editor- Reagan Elam

18. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Online Editor- Reagan Elam

Martiea Anderson, Richboy Ry, headstart of Greater Dallas at Stuff The Bus with listeners.

19. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Online Editor- Reagan Elam

Spaceboi Fresh at Stuff The Bus 2021.

20. Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff The Bus 2021 Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Donation baskets at 2021 Stuff The Bus.

21. Stuff The Bus 2021

SpaceBoiFresh at Stuff The Bus at S. Buckner Fiesta Location

Close