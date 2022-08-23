Sorry, Diddy! 10 Artists That Prove R&B Isn’t Dead In 2022

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Last week in the world of R&B music, one of the genre’s most innovative producers almost tried to kill it with one tweet.

Ok, we’re being a bit dramatic with that statement, but that was the feeling of soul lovers everywhere when veteran music mogul Diddy alluded to the genre being a corpse of its former self, asking his 15.3 million Twitter followers one simple question: “Who killed R&B?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Diddy’s tweet caused a state-of-the-soul-union of sorts as many have been chiming in over the past few days to weigh in, including the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige. “You can’t kill something that’s in our DNA,” Blige told her industry peer once the convo was brought to IG Live, also telling Diddy later in their virtual one-on-one, “It’s gonna keep transitioning from generation to generation to generation to generation.”

Blige, who made her debut back in 1992, comes to the game as both a student and veteran of contemporary R&B music, a subgenre that’s been steadily evolving as she mentioned prior ever since the progressive soul movement of the early ’70s. The era of hip-hop soul that she reigns over helped introduced elements of boom bap into the mix during the early ’90s, and in the decades since that line defining rap from rhythm & blues has admittedly become quite blurry.

However, trying to identify the “R&B killer” is hard because, well, it’s still very much alive and kicking! Let us take you on a journey through R&B music in 2022 alone so you all can see what we mean.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

From the aforementioned R&B queen that celebrated her 30th anniversary this year with a stellar new album, to a future king of soul that back in April became the first Black artist in almost 15 years to win “Album Of The Year” at the GRAMMYs, we salute 10 singers that are currently proving our good friend Diddy simply hasn’t been listening hard enough.

Take a look at 10 of the genre’s brightest musicians killing it in 2022 and proving R&B isn’t dead by a long shot:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sorry, Diddy! 10 Artists That Prove R&B Isn’t Dead In 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com