CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sheesh: Fabolous & Steve Harvey’s Daughters Hanging Out By The Pool [Photos]

Posted 8 hours ago

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net


Fabolous & Steve Harvey have been blessed with long careers in both of there respective fields. Both of these celebrities have also been blessed with some dope children!

Taina Williams Fabolous Daughter

Source: Getty / Prince Williams


The irony is Fabolous step-daughter Taina Williams & Steve Harveys, daughter  Lori Harvey are good friends. Lori decided to throw a mini Cinco De Mayo/ birthday party for Taina. Hot girl summer came in full effect when they started taking flicks by the pool!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Check out the photos below!

 

Related: Lori Harvey In The Shower Reeling In The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

 

 

Sheesh: Fabolous & Steve Harvey’s Daughters Hanging Out By The Pool [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Better together 👯‍♀️

A post shared by Amaya Colon (@amayacolonn) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Gals💕

A post shared by Asia Carter (@thai_princess) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Swear they passed us, they doing to much 🤩

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Brown Skin Girls 👑

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

flavors🤎

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

LA Winter💧

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

Close