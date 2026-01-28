Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Best Performances

Source: Anadolu / Getty Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Career Best Performances Kobe Bryant, a legendary figure in basketball, delivered numerous incredible performances throughout his illustrious career. From scoring an astonishing 81 points in a single game against the Toronto Raptors to showcasing his prowess in high-stakes playoff games and regular-season matchups, Kobe’s impact on the court was truly remarkable. His top plays and game-winning shots continue to be celebrated, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Take a look below at Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Career Best Performances. RELATED | Top 30 Professional Athletes Who Died Too Soon 1. 55 points vs. Wizards, March 28, 2003 Source: Getty On March 28th, 2003 Kobe Bryant didn’t tale it easy on 40 year old Michael Jordan who was well past his prime at this point and only two weeks from retiring from good. Bryant had 42 points in the first half and finishing with 55 points, one short of his then career-high.

2. 45 points (12 three-pointers) vs. SuperSonics, Jan. 7, 2003 Source: Getty Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. One of the greatest scorers of all time, Bryant was at his streak-shooting best with an NBA-record (at the time) 12 three-pointers against Seattle, including nine straight.

3. 24 points vs. Suns, 2006 Western Conference first round Game 4 Source: Getty Bryant finished 11 points below his league-leading average with just 24. This was a game where how much Bryant scored didn’t matter compared to when, hitting a running floater with :00.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime before stunning the Suns at the buzzer with a off-the-dribble three-pointer.

4. 49 points and 10 assists vs. Nuggets, 2008 Western Conference first round, Game 2 Source: Getty Bryant scored 20 points in the first quarter to get the Lakers off to a good start, then 19 more over the final seven minutes to hold the Nuggets at bay. Just at the right time. Bryant sank 18 of 27 shots, tying for the second-best shooting percentage (66.7) of his postseason career with at least 20 attempts.

5. 48 points and 16 rebounds vs. Kings, 2001 Western Conference semifinals, Game 4 Source: Getty Perhaps the best all-around playoff game of Kobe Bryant’s career. Kobe reached his second-highest scoring output and a personal best on the boards in the postseason. The outburst helped the Lakers complete their sweep of Sacramento and gain momentum during a postseason run during which they would lose just one game.

6. 61 points vs Knicks, Feb. 2, 2009 Source: Getty Kobe Bryant rose to the occasion with the fourth-highest total of his career, and the most ever scored by any player at the World’s Most Famous Arena (Madison Square Garden). Knicks fans went from booing him at the start of the game to chanting “MVP” by the end.

7. 45 points and 10 rebounds vs. Spurs, 2001 Western Conference Finals Game 1 Source: Getty Even though the Spurs entered the series with homecourt advantage and the NBA’s top-ranked defense. Bryant shredded them for the most points ever scored by a Spurs opponent.

8. 28 points vs. Pacers, 2000 Finals Game 4 Source: Getty Kobe scored 22 in the second half and overtime to help make up for Shaquille O’Neal’s disqualification on fouls. He gave the Lakers a 3-1 lead in the series en route to their first championship in 12 years.

9. 62 points vs. Mavericks, Dec. 20, 2005 Source: Getty Through three quarters, which ended with the Lakers leading 95-61, Kobe Bryant outscored an entire NBA team by himself. Kobe had 62 at the end of the 3rd.