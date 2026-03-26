BIG X DA PLUG FREE TICKETS ON THE BEAT ALL WEEKEND

Big X da Plug's unapologetic, street-rooted sound resonated with Dallas, spreading from local to national recognition.

His success felt like the city's own, as he never left Dallas behind, carrying it with him in every verse and milestone.

A local radio station's decision to play his music at the right time was pivotal in launching his rise to prominence.

Mayne Hol Up!!!!!! The word is – Big X Da Plug is The biggest artist to come out of Dallas Since Erykah Badu!!!!!!!!!!Big X da Plug didn’t notice the moment everything changed—at least, not at first. One day he was just another voice out of Dallas–Fort Worth, grinding through late nights, recording tracks with more hunger than budget. The next, his name was echoing through car speakers, barbershops, and block parties across the city.

It started with a spin. 97.9 The Beat took a chance on his music when others hesitated. His sound—heavy, unapologetic, and rooted in the streets that raised him—hit differently. Listeners called in, asking who he was. DJs ran the track back. Then they played it again the next day. And the day after that.

Dallas–Fort Worth has always had its own rhythm, its own pride. When the city heard Big X da Plug, they recognized something real. He wasn’t trying to sound like anyone else. He sounded like home. That authenticity spread fast. First locally, then beyond Texas. Social media clips started circulating—fans rapping every word, crowds turning up before he even hit the stage.

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Suddenly, he wasn’t just an artist people in the neighborhood knew. He was a name parents overheard from their kids’ playlists. A face showing up in interviews, performances, and conversations about the next big thing in hip-hop.

What made it different was that he never seemed to leave Dallas behind. He carried it with him—every verse, every show, every milestone. People didn’t just see his success; they felt like they were part of it.

And that’s how Big X da Plug became more than an artist. He became a symbol of what can happen when a city believes in its own—and when one radio station decides to press play at exactly the right time.

THIS WEEKEND YOU CAN WIN YOUR WAY IN TO SEE BIG X LIVE AT DOS EQUIS IN SOUTH DALLAS! TO WIN LISTEN ALL WEEKEND AT THESE TIMES!!!!

SATURDAY –

10AM WITH JAZZI RADIO CHICA

1PM WITH JAZZI BLACK

3PM WITH TOXIK BOYZ

7PM WITH JUUG MASTER JAY

8PM WITH JUUG MASTER JAY

SUNDAY

11AM WITH KIRBYONNA

12PM WITH KIRBYONNA

2PM WITH VICKY J

4PM WITH VICKI J

7PM WITH SPACEBOI FRESH

MAKE SURE YOU STAY TAPPED IN TO 979 THE BEAT ALL WEEKEND TO WIN YOUR TICKETS TO SEE BIG X!!!!!!!!!!