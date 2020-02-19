CLOSE
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke Via Twitter

Posted February 19, 2020

As the shocking news of the death of Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson’s death sends shockwaves throughout the industry, fans on Twitter are trying to make sense of the killing. Many of the Brooklyn rapper’s colleagues and fans have taken to the social media network to express their sorrow.

Pop Smoke was just fresh off of releasing his second commercial mixtape Meet The Woo 2, an acclaimed collection of the gruff-voiced rapper’s signature style complete with gritty tales from life on the street. The buzz surrounding Pop was growing at a rapid rate and his alignment with Steven Victor’s Victor Victor brand and imprint put him in some rooms that solidified his budding star status.

Beginning last year, Pop found himself in the conversation as one of Hip-Hop’s brightest young talents by way of his hit song “Welcome To The Party,” which featured a verse from Nicki Minaj on one version and Brit rapper Skepta on another. He also made a scene-stealing turn on Travis Scott’s JackBoys compilation album and was also featured on H.E.R.’s “Slide” remix alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Chris Brown.

Pop also has a single from Meet The Woo 2 currently moving titled “Shake The Room” featuring Quavo, and the track “Dior” from the same project had begun to make some noise on the charts. Fans on Twitter noted that Pop was enjoying his time out in Los Angeles after noting that he shared images and videos of him enjoying his time out west.

We’ve collected as many reactions we could find in a short time related to the news of Pop Smoke’s unfortunate passing below.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Pop Smoke.

Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke Via Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

