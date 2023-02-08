Hilarious Super Bowl Ads Released Before The Big Game

Excitement is boiling over as Super Bowl LVII is set to take place this Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Football fans were met with an early surprise as 3 Super Bowl ads were released by Doritos, Sketchers, and Uber One ahead of the final playoff game. The commercials which feature superstars Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, and P. Diddy, are sure to bring a smile to your face with the creativity, witty puns, and surprise guest appearances!

1. Snoop Dogg and Sketchers Looks like the D-O-double G is ready to set new trends in the newest Super Bowl commercial for Sketchers! Check out the legend who switched out his Chuck Taylors for the new “Hands free slip-ins” by Sketchers! The 30-second spot will air during the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Feb. 12!

2. P. Diddy and Uber One What P. Diddy wants, P. Diddy gets! It’s no different when Uber One asks the mogul for a hit single to help promote their service. He makes a phone call to some of the biggest names in the industry like Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, and more to get the job done! According to People magazine, Uber One is offering a three-month subscription to the service for free following the ad release. The memberships are unlimited $0 delivery fees, up to 10% off eligible Uber Eats orders, 5% off eligible Uber Rides and access to the highest-rated drivers as well as $5 credit if Uber’s estimated order arrival time isn’t correct.