Everything You Missed During State Fair Classic Weekend [PHOTOS]

Grambling State University Vs. Prairie View A&M University State Fair Classic Weekend was one for the books! From the pop up’s to press conferences and the big football game; 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 was showing major love to our HBCU family.

One thing we pride ourselves on is giving back and giving our listeners one-of-a-kind experiences. This year was just that, an experience of a lifetime hanging with us on the sidelines. We’re not above you or below you, but right there with you. Check out what you may have missed!