DFW LIVE STORM TRACKER

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

“Tornado Warnings have been issued for parts of Grayson County, Cooke County, Hood County, Erath County, and Tarrant County. NWS advised residents to take cover, get to the lowest interior floor of a building, and avoid windows.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have also been issued for parts of Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Hood County, and Johnson County.

NWS also issued a Tornado Watch for Archer, Brown, Clay, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise, and Young Counties. The Tornado Watch will last until 11 a.m.

Tornado damage has been reported in parts of Palo Pinto County and Jack County where emergency responders have been dispatched to help with downed power lines and damaged barns.”