DFW LIVE STORM TRACKER

“Tornado Warnings have been issued for parts of Grayson County, Cooke County, Hood County, Erath County, and Tarrant County. NWS advised residents to take cover, get to the lowest interior floor of a building, and avoid windows.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have also been issued for parts of Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Hood County, and Johnson County.
NWS also issued a Tornado Watch for Archer, Brown, Clay, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise, and Young Counties. The Tornado Watch will last until 11 a.m.
Tornado damage has been reported in parts of Palo Pinto County and Jack County where emergency responders have been dispatched to help with downed power lines and damaged barns.”