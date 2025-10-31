Dallas Food Resources Amid SNAP Shutdown

RELATED: DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Program To Support SNAP Families

If you’re looking for food resources in the City of Dallas and surrounding areas, there are numerous locations stepping up to help during this time. With SNAP benefits currently on hold due to the ongoing government shutdown, local food banks, pantries, and community organizations are providing essential support for families in need. Across Dallas, you’ll find places where you can pick up groceries, donate food, give funds, or volunteer your time. These organizations continue to work tirelessly to ensure everyone in the community has access to meals and resources, especially as federal assistance programs remain paused.

1. North Texas Food Bank Ending hunger in North Texas by providing Food for Today and Hope for Tomorrow Location: 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, Texas 75075

2. Minnie’s Food Pantry Award winning charity that provides healthy meals, educational resources & the red carpet treatment! to contact email info@minniesfoodpantry.org Location: 661 18th street, Plano, Texas 75074

3. Catholic Charities Dallas Serving until it’s solved. 1421 West Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas 75247

4. Interfaith Family Services Dallas-based nonprofit dedicated to helping the working poor. They offer transitional housing, financial and career coaching & more! 1651 Matilda St, Dallas, Texas 75206

5. Harmony Community Dev. Corp.

6. SOPHIA LUONG Accepting food donations to help the direct Dallas community facing financial & food hardships this holiday season. Every single donation helps! 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 — Our studio: 6050 N. Central Expy., #129, Dallas TX. 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗡 — October 29 through November 24th.

𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘱 𝘰𝘧𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵. 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 — any non-perishable foods/items in jars, canned or sealed packages.

𝘕𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 24𝘵𝘩 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦.

7. Mission Oak Cliff “Breaking poverty cycles with food, skills, and community” 111 S. Beckley Ave, Dallas, Texas 75203

8. Tarrant Area Food Bank As the federal government shutdown continues, Tarrant Area Food Bank & their network of 500+ partners are here to support neighbors across our region. If you’ve been impacted – or want to help – start here: Find food: tafb.org/find-food

Donate: tafb.org/donate

9. Findhelp Thousands are searching for food, housing, and other essential resources right now. 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩.𝐨𝐫𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲. Their free tools make it easy to connect people to local programs and manage growing needs, all in one place.

10. FunkyTownFridge 1 in 10 Fort Worth residents uses SNAP. If you can spare $8, you can feed a family of 4 by either donating monetary funds or assembling these meal kits and dropping them off. Swipe to the last page if you’d like to volunteer for, or receive, food distribution on the westside. Their fridges are open 24/7/365 with no government interference. Give what you can, take what you need

11. Body & Soul Homeless Program Restoring Dignity & Hope in Downtown Dallas, Texas

12. Parker County Center of Hope We remain committed to feeding our neighbors with the love of Christ, but we need your help to keep our pantry stocked! How you can help:

Donate non-perishable food items in person or online

https://centerofhopetx.com/food-pantry-donations/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/206P6OQW9USGN/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_2?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist

Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/registry/RR/7574b795-a139-4526-b086-b3fe72a746b3

Give financial support 👉 https://centerofhopetx.com/donate/

Volunteer your time 👉 https://centerofhopetx.com/volunteer/ Together, we can make sure no one in Parker County goes hungry.

13. Feed Lake Highlands 63% of students are eligible for free and reduced-cost lunch. That means thousands of children depend on schools for food but face empty cupboards at dinner, on weekends, and during school breaks.

Join us in making an impact right here where we live!

Donate today. link in ttheir instagram bio

14. St. Philip’s School & Comm Ctr Aunt Bette’s Community Pantry operates as a client choice pantry serving over 500 households, 1,700 individuals, and distributes 700,000+ pounds of food each year. For more information about how you can strengthen our food pantry’s efforts or to receive food, call 214-753-5600

15. Hunger Busters Dallas County ranks 6th in the nation for the highest number of people living in food insecure households. Help change this

16. Brother Bill’s Helping Hand Location: 3906 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75212.

Large nonprofit that provides food distribution + other supports for low-income Dallas families.

17. Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas Location: 5402 Arapaho Rd., Dallas, TX 75248.

They operate an emergency food pantry and partner with NTFB

18. Now Forward Location: 2875 Merrell Rd, Dallas, TX 75229.

Community-based pantry/distribution center serving north Dallas area.