Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

Posted August 20, 2016

1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Keke Palmer looked sleek and chic at the Women In Technology and Politics dinner hosted by Glamour and Facebook in San Francisco on August 16.

2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Angela Simmons is spotted taking her baby bump for a walk on August 18, 2016 in Los Angeles.

3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Karrueche Tran is spotted in Los Angeles on August 16.

4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Karrueche Tran poses with ‘The Bay’ co-star Kristos Andrews during his surprise birthday party at KGB Studios in Los Angeles on August 18, 2016.

5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Skai Jackson comes out for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood on August 16, 2016 in Los Angeles.

6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Gabby Douglas competes in the Women’s Uneven Bars Event Final of the Artistic Gymnastics at Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 14.

7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman are seen in the stand at the Appratus Finals on at the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 15.

8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Gabby Douglas appear on ‘The Today Show’ from the set on Copacabana Beach in Rio on August 18.

9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman watch one of their competitors on the Women’s Floor Final at the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 16.

10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Simone Biles competes in the Women’s Floor Event Final of the Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 16.

11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women’s Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 16.

12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

USA’s Silver medalists Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Mixed Doubles Tennis Event at the Olympic Tennis Centre in Rio on August 14.

13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

USA Gold medalist Brianna Rollins celebrates as she crosses the finish line with Silver medalist Nia Ali and Bronze medalist Kristi Castlin to win the Women’s 100m Hurdles Final and making history at the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 17.

14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Brianna Rollins shares a glance with Nia Ali as they win the Women’s 100m Hurdles Final at the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 17.

15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali, and Kristi Castlin await the numbers of the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 17.

16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Gold medalist Brianna Rollins has a moment with Bronze medalist Kristi Castlin after winning the Women’s 100m Hurdles Final on August 17.

17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali, and Kristi Castlin jump for joy after winning the Women’s 100m Hurdles Final on Day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 17.

18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

USA Gold medalist Brianna Rollins holds Silver medalist Nia Ali’s son Titus after the Women’s 100m Hurdles Final at the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 17,.

19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Brianna Rollins (center), Nia Ali (left), and Kristi Castlin (right) pose with their medals after the Women’s 100m Hurdles during the medal ceremony on August 18 at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20

Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali, and Kristi Castlin appear on ‘The Today Show’ from the set on Copacabana Beach in Rio on August 18.

