Lamont Dozier, the songwriter who penned hits for acts such as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, and the Isley Brothers has died. Dozier was one-third of the songwriting and production trio Holland–Dozier–Holland that was responsible for much of the Motown Sound that changed music The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier, Jr. on his Instagram account.

The Detroit native got his start working for smaller labels but got his big break with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland on Motown Records in the early 60s. The trio wrote and produced “Come and Get These Memories, Quicksand and Heatwave,” for Martha and The Vandellas, with the latter becoming their first Number 1 hit on the Billboard R&B charts. Holland-Dozier-Holland would go on the write for The Supremes. In 1964, “Where Did Our Love Go” would become the trio’s first of 10 number 1 pop hits in the next three years.

Along with The Supremes and Martha and The Vandellas, Holland–Dozier–Holland would write hits for Gaye, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, and the Isleys.

Holland–Dozier–Holland would leave Motown Records in 1968 and start the labels Invictus and Hot Wax with Dozier recording solo music. Dozier would eventually leave Holland–Dozier–Holland in 1973, to focus on a solo career. In the 1980s he would work with Phil Collins on the song “Two Hearts” and would receive a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and Grammy Award for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television.

Holland–Dozier–Holland was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990

Check out some of the hits from Lamont Dozier below.

An Amazing Legacy: Songs Written & Produced By The Legendary Lamont Dozier was originally published on blackamericaweb.com