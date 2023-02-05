The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is going down in history like no other but one that they will never change is the red carpet fashion.
And like most years, your favorite celebrities graced the red carpet in clothes so expensive your tax refund check can’t even scratch the surface on how much some of these outfits cost. But being expensive doesn’t always mean it looks good.
From Cardi B to wanna-be singer and reality star Black Chyna check out the good, bad, and ugly fashion that your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
All the Celebrity Fashion We Loved and Hated From the 65th Grammy Awards was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Dencia (L) and Blac Chyna at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Dencia is a Cameroonian singer and fashion designer and Black Chyna attended the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS wearing her very campy designs
2. Cardi B at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Cardi B is wearing blue couture look by Gaurav Gupta at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
3. Viola Davis at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Viola Davis is wearing color blocked dress Naeem Khan at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
4. Harry Styles at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Harry Styles is wearing diamond print sequin jumpsuit by Egonlab at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
5. Erica Campbell at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards wearing a silver and white jumpsuit, designer unknown
6. Babyface at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Babyface wearing an all black look by Valentino at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
7. Adele at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Adele wore a custom Burgundy velvet dress by Louis Vuitton at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
8. Mary J. Blige at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige wearing a metallic dress by The Blonds NY at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
9. Sean Ardoin and guest at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Sean Ardoin wore a custom suit by Beapoke Batiste, a nod to the LSU Golden Band at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
10. Taylor Swift 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Taylor Swift wearing a two-piece gown by Roberto Cavalli at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
11. Lizzo at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Lizzo in a monochromatic orange look by Dolce and Gabbana at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
12. Doja Cat at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Doja Cat in head to toe latex by Atelier Versace at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
13. Miguel at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Miguel in an all denim look by Diesel at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
14. Paris Hilton at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Paris Hilton wore a glittery Celine gown with a plunging neckline at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
15. H.E.R. at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
H.E.R. wearing a voluminous dress by Bach Mai at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
16. Jennifer Lopez at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez wore a silver and blue Gucci dress with a high slit at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
17. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Kim Petras and Sam Smith in all red, Kim wearing vintage Victor Costa and Sam wearing Valentino at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
18. Smokey Robinson and Frances Robinson at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Smokey Robinson and Frances Robinson both wore suits on the red carpet. Smokey wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
19. Laverne Cox at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Laverne Cox looked wore an alligator print strapless gown by Kim Kassas Couture at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS
20. Shania Twain at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDSSource:Getty
Shania Twain wore a polka-dot suit and matching hat by Harris Reed at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS