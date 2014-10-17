golf wang , Odd Future , Tyler The Creator
41 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator That Will Probably Make You Uncomfortable (PHOTOS)

Posted October 17, 2014

41 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator That Will Probably Make You Uncomfortable (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. This is Tyler, The Creator, and his selfie game is just too strong.

2. This is Tyler, The Creator kissing a deer head.

3. This is Tyler, The Creator kissing some woman.

4. This is Tyler, The Creator pretending to kiss you.

5. This is Tyler, The Creator living his best life.

6. This is Tyler, The Creator on the toilet.

7. This is Tyler, The Creator wearing a ridiculously small pair of sunglasses.

8. This is Tyler, The Creator being very awkward.

9. This is not Tyler, The Creator.

10. This is not Tyler, The Creator.

11. This is not Tyler, The Creator.

12. This is Tyler, The Creator with a pancake on his head.

13. This is Tyler, The Creator with a piece of lettuce on his head.

14. This is Tyler, The Creator with a quesadilla on his head.

15. This is Tyler, The Creator, pantless.

16. This is Tyler, The Creator, pantless, doing a thing.

17. This is Tyler, The Creator, pantless, with a box of oatmeal.

18. This is Tyler, The Creator showing us how much he loves a good facial.

19. This is Tyler, The Creator, and he’s doing it wrong.

20. This is Tyler, The Creator in a very rare selfie with Jay Z.

21. This is Tyler, The Creator, and he loves the kids.

22. This is Tyler, The Creator, and the kids don’t love him back.

23. Like at all.

24. This is Tyler, The Creator showing off his taco boxers.

25. This is Tyler, The Creator and he has decent dental hygiene.

26. This is Tyler, The Creator and his pet horse, Choncho.

27. This is Tyler, The Creator and a group of Mormon men.

28. This is Tyler, The Creator embracing Larry King.

29. This is Tyler, The Creator and Co. doing their best light-skinned squint.

30. This is Tyler, The Creator and a fan.

31. This is Tyler, The Creator crying.

32. This is Tyler, The Creator with a weird ‘fro of sorts.

33. This is Tyler, The Creator with a cute blonde bob.

34. This is Tyler, The Creator eating mashed potatoes and cocoa butter.

35. This is Tyler, The Creator letting his durag cape flourish.

36. This is Tyler, The Creator, up close and personal.

37. This is Tyler, The Creator eating a single bean by hand.

38. This is Tyler, The Creator eating a bowl of chunky soup.

39. This is Tyler, The Creator riding around and getting it.

40. This is Tyler, The Creator chucking up very limp fingers.

41. This is Tyler, The Creator doing his best impression of a girl on Instagram.

