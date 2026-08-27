Listen Live
Close
Trending
Household Items That Could Increase Your Cancer Risk Read Full Story →
News

Lil Durk “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death

Lil Durk Allegedly “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death, OTF Jam Testifies

As we get deeper into Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, several notable details have come to light.

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

As we get deeper into Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, several notable details have come to light.

OTF Jam, a former Durk affiliate, has been identified as the first witness to take the stand. Jam appeared visibly shaken while testifying and was asked multiple times by the judge to raise his voice.

During his testimony, he referred to Lil Durk’s OTF organization as a “gang enterprise.” He also testified that the Chicago rapper pulled the strings in an alleged attempt to have Quando Rondo killed in 2022. The alleged hit ultimately resulted in death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab. 

Kacey Jerome Jones, also known as OTF Jam, identified himself in surveillance photos. Jones also that he was “blessed in” to the Black Disciples street gang at 9 years old.

He explained why he chooses to respond to wrongdoing with retaliation, saying he would be viewed as weak if he didn’t.

“You don’t want to be looked at as no weak block. People gonna prey on that.”

Jam also spoke about his relationship with Smurk, dating back to when he met the rapper at 15 years old. He alleged that Durk joined the BD’s after returning home for him in the past.

“People forget about you [in prison], I ain’t gon’ lie, Durk didn’t do that.”

The night King Von was killed was also brought up during testimony. Jam said the loss of Durk’s close friend put a “battery” in the rapper’s back to seek payback.

“He didn’t like that people were trolling him. It was getting to him.”

Jam also detailed an alleged conversation between himself and Durk at an Atlanta studio. According to his testimony, the Chicago rapper promised that anyone who killed Quando Rondo or Lul Timm would be “straight.”

“If motherf*ckers catch Quando Rondo or Lul Timm, they gon’ be straight. They ain’t gotta worry about nothing.”

Jam ended his testimony by discussing the day he and other affiliates were flown to San Diego in an alleged attempt to kill Quando Rondo. He said they were flown to the West Coast without knowing the exact reason for the trip until they arrived, when Durk allegedly told the mission was to kill Quando

As the trail continues, Jam’s testimony is providing prosecutors with a detailed account of the alleged event surrounding the 2022 shooting.

Lil Durk Allegedly “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death, OTF Jam Testifies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dolly Parton Portrait Session

Social Media Shows Off The "Girls" For Dolly Parton #4Dolly

Hip-Hop Wired
A Conversation With Nas & Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He'll Never Work With Nas Again

Hip-Hop Wired
Jay-Z Gives Back to His Community for Mother's Day

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Hip-Hop Wired
Dolly Parton at Scottrade Center

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
MEASLES VIRUS
Health  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas County Confirms Measles Case, 3 Possible Exposure Locations

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

California Couple Says Baby’s Heart Condition Is Getting Worse, While Surrogate Fights For Custody [Op-Ed]

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

LISTEN: Darlene McCoy Drops New Single “Don’t Worry”

Comments
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Get A Whataburger Chicken Sandwich For Just 76 Cents Today

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close