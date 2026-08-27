Lil Durk Allegedly “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death, OTF Jam Testifies

Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

As we get deeper into Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, several notable details have come to light.

OTF Jam, a former Durk affiliate, has been identified as the first witness to take the stand. Jam appeared visibly shaken while testifying and was asked multiple times by the judge to raise his voice.

During his testimony, he referred to Lil Durk’s OTF organization as a “gang enterprise.” He also testified that the Chicago rapper pulled the strings in an alleged attempt to have Quando Rondo killed in 2022. The alleged hit ultimately resulted in death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab.

Kacey Jerome Jones, also known as OTF Jam, identified himself in surveillance photos. Jones also that he was “blessed in” to the Black Disciples street gang at 9 years old.

He explained why he chooses to respond to wrongdoing with retaliation, saying he would be viewed as weak if he didn’t.

“You don’t want to be looked at as no weak block. People gonna prey on that.”

Jam also spoke about his relationship with Smurk, dating back to when he met the rapper at 15 years old. He alleged that Durk joined the BD’s after returning home for him in the past.

“People forget about you [in prison], I ain’t gon’ lie, Durk didn’t do that.”

The night King Von was killed was also brought up during testimony. Jam said the loss of Durk’s close friend put a “battery” in the rapper’s back to seek payback.

“He didn’t like that people were trolling him. It was getting to him.”

Jam also detailed an alleged conversation between himself and Durk at an Atlanta studio. According to his testimony, the Chicago rapper promised that anyone who killed Quando Rondo or Lul Timm would be “straight.”

“If motherf*ckers catch Quando Rondo or Lul Timm, they gon’ be straight. They ain’t gotta worry about nothing.”

Jam ended his testimony by discussing the day he and other affiliates were flown to San Diego in an alleged attempt to kill Quando Rondo. He said they were flown to the West Coast without knowing the exact reason for the trip until they arrived, when Durk allegedly told the mission was to kill Quando

As the trail continues, Jam’s testimony is providing prosecutors with a detailed account of the alleged event surrounding the 2022 shooting.

Lil Durk Allegedly “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death, OTF Jam Testifies was originally published on hiphopwired.com