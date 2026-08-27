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Dallas County Confirms Measles Case, 3 Exposure Locations

Dallas County Confirms Measles Case, 3 Possible Exposure Locations

Dallas County confirms a measles case and identifies three possible exposure locations. See the locations, symptoms to watch for & more.

Published on August 27, 2026
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MEASLES VIRUS
Source: Juliana Sahran / Getty

Dallas County is reporting a confirmed case of measles and three locations where the sick patient may have exposed others.

TRENDING: Report: Measles Outbreak Spreads to Dallas County

The patient is a Dallas County resident; however, no other details about their identity were revealed for privacy reasons. Listed are the three locations the patient visited where he or she may have exposed others, according to the health department. 

TRENDING: FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled August 2026

Potentially Exposed Locations:

  • Turrentine Jackson Morrow Chapel in Allen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 14
  • Gloria’s Restaurant in Fairview from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 14
  • The Revel Patio Grill in Frisco from around 8 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 15

Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said, “Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is also highly preventable. If you were at one of these locations during the identified time period, check your vaccination status and watch closely for symptoms. Most importantly, make sure you and your family are up to date on the MMR vaccine. Vaccination remains our best protection against measles and the best way to prevent further spread in our community.” 

TRENDING: School Vaccination Rates Reach Record Low As Measles Outbreak Surges

Measles is a highly contagious illness that spreads through respiratory droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze.

Typically, symptoms start with a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and white spots inside the mouth. Typically, 3-5 days after the symptoms first begin, a rash begins to show.

Health officials said healthy individuals who are fully vaccinated have a very low risk of contracting this disease; however, those who are unvaccinated, too young to be vaccinated, or have a weakened immune system should be aware, keep an eye out for symptoms, and reach out to a healthcare provider with any of their concerns.

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