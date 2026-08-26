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Get A Whataburger Chicken Sandwich For Just 76 Cents Today

Whataburger's Sweet 76 celebration brings a 76-cent Chicken Sandwich deal on August 26. Here's how to get the limited-time offer.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Whataburger Fast Food Chain
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Whataburger is giving fans another reason to make a run to their nearest restaurant on Wednesday, August 26, with a deal that puts one of its fan-favorite menu items in the spotlight. As part of the fast-food chain’s Sweet 76 celebration, customers can grab a Whataburger Chicken Sandwich for just 76 cents between 5-10pm.

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The limited-time offer is a major price drop on a menu item that has become a go-to choice for customers looking for a crispy, filling meal without breaking the bank. At a time when fast-food prices continue to climb, paying less than a dollar for a chicken sandwich is enough to get plenty of attention.

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The Sweet 76 promotion is a nod to Whataburger’s Texas roots and its long history of serving generations of customers. The special 76-cent price makes Wednesday’s chicken sandwich deal especially tempting for longtime Whataburger fans and anyone looking for an affordable lunch or dinner option. Whether you are grabbing a quick bite during the workday, picking up food for the family or simply craving that crispy chicken sandwich, August 26 is the day to take advantage of the deal.

Get a 76¢ Signature Whatachick’n Sandwich, Wednesday 8/26 only, 5–10 PM!

Whataburger’s Chicken Sandwich features a crispy chicken fillet served with lettuce and Whataburger’s signature sauces on a toasted bun, delivering the combination of crunch and flavor that has made it a popular menu choice. The 76-cent price makes it an easy excuse to stop by Whataburger and satisfy that chicken sandwich craving.

Get A Whataburger Chicken Sandwich For Just 76 Cents Today was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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