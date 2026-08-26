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LISTEN: Darlene McCoy Drops New Single “Don’t Worry”

The Nightly Spirit's own Darlene McCoy has new music on the way, starting with a blend of gospel and house on lead single "Don't Worry."

Published on August 26, 2026
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She blesses us with her voice on a weekly basis as host of The Nightly Spirit, and now Darlene McCoy is ready to get back to her pride and joy as a singer with the upcoming release of a new EP titled Me and My House.

As hinted at in the title, the project is set to include a forward-thinking blend of gospel and dance music that fans can get a preview of with the lead single, “Don’t Worry.”

In case you were wondering why she’s adamant about bringing the two genres together, well, Darlene was able to explain it better than we can in a recently posted Instagram video seen below:

RELATED: Justin Radford Releases New Music Featuring Darlene McCoy

McCoy serenades with her unmistakeable voice over a foot-tapping beat that admittedly sounds more fit for the club than church. However, as we’ve come to understand through avenues like Christian rap and even gospel reggae, there’s no limit to how the Lord’s word can be delivered in song. “I’ve never seen the righteous forsaken,” she chants as the production bounces on, and it’s followed by other affirmations of faith that let you know that her purpose in creating the song is much bigger than simply trying to get your body rocking.

Me and My House is the latest in a string of EPs and singles released by Darlene as fans continue to hold out for a proper follow-up to her 2007 self-titled debut album. She first showed an affinity towards house music with the release of her 2025 promo single, “Dancing Through The Night,” and it looks like she hasn’t lost the motivation to move just yet.

Listen to “Don’t Worry” by Darlene McCoy below, and stay tuned for the upcoming release of her highly anticipated EP, Me and My House:

LISTEN: Darlene McCoy Drops New Single “Don’t Worry” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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