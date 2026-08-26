“This Key Belongs to All of Us”: Cathy Hughes on Legacy, Community, and 1,200 Reasons to Keep Going

Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One, is the only woman to receive a key to Washington, D.C. from the mayor.

Hughes credits her 1,200 employees as the backbone of the brand, not just herself as the face.

Hughes' fearlessness in speaking up for her community is what makes her a target, but also her strength.

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Some conversations feel like family sitting around the kitchen table. That’s exactly what happened when D.L. Hughley and Jasmine Sanders welcomed Radio One founder Cathy Hughes to The DL Hughley Show. The reason for the celebration? Hughes just received the key to the City of Washington, D.C., from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

A Historic Honor in the Nation’s Capital

And this wasn’t just any honor. In 18 years in office, Mayor Bowser has handed out only six keys. Cathy Hughes is the only woman to receive one.

“It’s not another,” Hughes said with pride. “It’s my one and only. And I’m the only woman.”

D.L. and Jasmine couldn’t help but celebrate her, but Hughes quickly turned the spotlight back around. That’s who she is. After decades of building an empire, what keeps her connected to her people? Her answer was simple and heartfelt.

“It’s individuals like you that keep me motivated,” she told D.L. “Keep me not feeling alone, knowing that I’m not a lone ranger out here trying to get things done.”

Think about that for a second. A woman who could easily rest on her success still shows up for the community, the struggles, and the triumphs of Black people. That kind of commitment doesn’t fade. It grows.

Still Showing Up: What Keeps Cathy Hughes Connected to Her Community

Then came the moment that hit different. Hughes credited her 1,200 employees — including D.L. and Jasmine — as the real backbone of the brand.

“You all have been very gracious, allowing me to be the face of the brand,” she said. “But it’s you all who do the heavy lifting. This key really does belong to all of us. Your name and Jasmine’s name and the rest of the 1,200 employees — those are the names that should be on this key, not just Cathy Hughes by herself.”

Related Article: 10 Fun Facts About Cathy Hughes — The Visionary Behind Urban One

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The Key Belongs to All of Us: Hughes Credits Her 1,200-Strong Team

Building something that big, in changing political seasons, as a Black woman founder and president? That takes courage. Hughes says her fearlessness is exactly what makes her a target.

“Being unafraid to speak my mind on behalf of my people,” she explained. “I do identify and try to correct injustices as I see them. That’s what I’ve tried to do through my entire career.”

Before the segment closed, D.L. got personal. He thanked Hughes for believing in him when no one else would.

“You did in a way that was forceful and protective and strong,” he said. “The incubation system you provided is as fertile ground for creativity as any place I’ve ever worked.”

“This Key Belongs to All of Us”: Cathy Hughes on Legacy, Community, and 1,200 Reasons to Keep Going was originally published on blackamericaweb.com