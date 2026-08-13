Family of Dalys Jett Says They Weren’t Shown Full Bodycam

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Dalys Jett, the man shot and killed by Indianapolis police after allegedly shooting at officers, says they have not yet seen video proof of the 21-year-old using his gun during the incident.

Jett was shot and killed last month on the city’s east side after at least three IMPD officers fired their weapons at him. Two officers were also shot and injured in the exchange of gunfire.

IMPD has since confirmed that one of the two injured officers was struck by friendly fire, but says that the other injured officer was hit by bullets fired from Jett’s gun.

However, Jett’s family believes there is more to the story and claims they still have not seen video evidence of the suspect firing shots.

The shooting

IMPD officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, to the 8000 block of East 37th Street after a 911 caller reported an ongoing disturbance with an armed male. Upon arrival, officers encountered the 21-year-old Jett.

A short time later, IMPD claims Jett fired shots at the officers. During the incident, two IMPD officers were struck and wounded. The officers were taken to a local hospital — one by a patrol car and another by medics.

Jett was reportedly struck when at least three officers returned fire. After the shooting, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

During their investigation at the scene, IMPD located a firearm they believe Jett used during the incident. They provided a photo of the gun in a post on social media:

After the shooting, IMPD initially said both officers were shot by Jett’s gun. Then, on Aug. 3, they said a review of evidence shows one officer was shot by a bullet from Jett’s gun and the other officer was struck by gunfire from IMPD.

“Detectives are continuing to actively investigate this incident to gain a thorough understanding of what occurred,” IMPD said at the time.

Jett’s family speaks out

In the aftermath of the shooting, Jett’s family spoke out and asked IMPD to provide more information on what led up to the gunfire.

“Every family deserves to know the full circumstances surrounding the death of their loved one, and our family is no different,” the family said at the time.

The family told FOX59/CBS4 that they met with IMPD on July 25 and are asking for transparency around the events that led up to the shooting.

“IMPD agreed to allow the family to review the complete, unredacted body camera footage from every officer involved in the events surrounding Dalys Jett’s death,” a statement read.

Bodycam viewing delayed, rescheduled

The family was originally scheduled to view the bodycam footage on July 30. However, both the Jett family and IMPD later confirmed that the viewing had been delayed.

“IMPD postponed our family’s scheduled review of the complete, unredacted body camera footage, informing us that [an IMPD officer] would first be allowed to review the video before our family because she had not yet provided a statement regarding the incident,” the family said. “Hours later, IMPD publicly changed key aspects of its original account, now stating that one officer was struck by another officer’s gunfire.”

In a statement issued by IMPD, they also confirmed that the bodycam viewing had been delayed.

“As the investigation moves forward, this viewing of the video has been temporarily postponed to protect the integrity of the investigative process and out of respect for everyone involved, including the officer who remains hospitalized and Mr. Jett’s family, who are seeking answers,” the statement read.

The bodycam viewing was then rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

‘Did not see his son fire a weapon’

Jett’s father did meet with IMPD officials on Wednesday and said that he “was not shown everything,” but rather just portions of the full bodycam footage. A statement posted Thursday expanded on this:

“The family asked for the complete file and did not receive it. They were told the rest would have to come through litigation,” the statement read. “Here is what the family can tell you: In the recordings that were played to Dalys’ father yesterday, he did not see his son fire a weapon at a police officer.”

The family goes on to say that they “do not know what is in the recordings” that IMPD withheld.

“That is exactly why we want them released,” they said. “This family has not accused anyone of anything. They have asked one question since the first day, and they are still asking it: what happened to Dalys? Release the complete record. From every agency that was there. Show all of it.”

It is common practice for IMPD to not release full bodycam footage from officer-involved shootings. Rather, the department typically releases an edited version of the footage that is compiled by a California-based company called “Critical Incident Videos.”

These videos oftentimes take months to produce and are typically released on IMPD’s official YouTube page. The department has also denied the release of bodycam footage in ongoing investigations many times in the past.

IMPD’s critical incident response team is leading the criminal investigation of the shooting. IMPD’s internal affairs unit will review the shooting to determine if department protocols were properly followed during the incident.

A civilian-majority use-of-force review board will hold a hearing on the shooting after the criminal investigation has played out.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to IMPD for comment on the most recent statement from the Jett family. We have not yet heard back as of this article’s publication.

Family of Dalys Jett Says They Weren’t Shown Full Bodycam was originally published on wibc.com