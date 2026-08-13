Brown Is Fall’s New Favorite Shoe Color: 7 Styles To Try Now
Fall fashion is already making its way into our closets. This season, it is all about giving your shoe collection a warmer touch. While black footwear will always have a place in the rotation, brown is stepping into the spotlight as the color of the moment. Check out Fall’s new favorite shoe color with 7 Brown flat styles to try inside.
From rich chocolate to espresso, chestnut and mocha, brown shoes are bringing an effortless softness to fall outfits while still looking polished.
According to Glamour, brown flats are already having a major fashion moment, with celebrities including Katie Holmes and Julia Roberts embracing the shade. The trend is also showing up across street style, giving us plenty of inspiration for transitioning our wardrobes from summer into fall.
And honestly, we love a shoe trend that is both cute and comfortable. The New York Post notes that brown flats are an easy way to make everyday outfits feel more elevated, while celebrity stylist Jazmin Whitley says the color feels less predictable than black and instantly adds polish.
If you are ready to bring a little chocolate to your shoe game, scroll on for seven styles worth adding to your fall rotation.
7 Brown Shoe Styles For Fall
1. Chocolate Brown Ballet Flats
A classic ballet flat is an easy starting point. Look for a deep chocolate or espresso shade and pair it with jeans, trousers or a flowy dress.
2. Brown Mary Janes
Mary Janes are giving sweet, vintage energy while still feeling current. A brown pair works beautifully with denim, skirts and even tailored pants.
3. Suede Flats
Nothing says fall quite like suede. A chestnut or mocha suede flat instantly makes a simple outfit feel more seasonal and luxurious.
4. Brown Slingbacks
For those who want something a little more sophisticated, brown slingbacks are the move. They can take you from the office to dinner without requiring a wardrobe change.
5. Brown Oxfords
Borrow from the boys with a polished brown Oxford. Style them with wide-leg trousers, a button-down shirt, or even a feminine dress for a little contrast.
6. Woven Brown Flats
Woven footwear brings texture into the mix and is perfect for those warmer early fall days when you are not quite ready for heavier shoes.
7. Brown Statement Flats
If basic is not your thing, choose a pair with a bow, buckle, ruched detail or interesting silhouette. Brown does not have to be boring. It is simply giving your fall wardrobe a softer way to make a statement.
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Brown Is Fall’s New Favorite Shoe Color: 7 Styles To Try Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com